Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 8: Is Damien dead?

We had a feeling entering Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 8 that there was potential for some crazy stuff. Even still, though, it was rather hard to predict what we got!

After all, consider what turned up here in the closing minutes of the episode, which is where we saw the demise of none other than Damien. He had been presented as one of the main adversaries for most of the season through his work in Gold Star and after meeting up with Jill Gideon, she was able to talk him down amidst a particularly violent confrontation. Just in case you needed a reminder that Felicity Huffman’s character is great at her job, we got it here.

So what came after this scene? Well, Damien’s quick demise at the hands of Jade, who managed to set an automatic weapon to take him out while also taking off into the woods. Clearly, she did not want him talking to the authorities and with this, she really becomes the most noteworthy UnSub out on the lam at this point.

Does this mean that she is the only adversary this season, though? Hardly. Obviously, there is still the Elias Voit storyline that we tend to think will still matter through the rest of the season. Beyond that, though, you also have to wonder who is really behind all of this at the FBI. We trust Jill when she claims that she got out of everything at a pretty particular point here, and that does signal that there is some other mustache-twirling villain out there. This could be someone still working within the Bureau, and that does create another cloud of suspicion.

In the end, let’s just say that there’s potential for a LOT of drama moving forward.

What did you think about the events of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 8?

Where do you think the story is going to go from here after Damien’s death? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

