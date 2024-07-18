Claim to Fame season 3: Is Miguel related to Desi Arnez?

Heading into tonight’s Claim to Fame season 3 episode, we knew there would be a lot of crazy theories. With that, is Miguel related to Desi Arnez?

Well, we understand why the contestants are thinking this way, mostly due to the fact that he is intentionally trying to make people believe that he has a different heritage than he does — hence, the fake name that he is using.

Now that we have said this, let’s just go ahead and note the following: We do think that Miguel is related to Jamie Lee Curtis, largely due to a lot of evidence that is out there online. Can this be wrong? In theory sure, mostly because a ton of people were wrong last week.

Here is the thing, though, with Miguel: A lot of his game has been erratic. By virtue of that, we’re not shocked that he will constantly be under suspicion. The thing that may be helping him in the Guess-Off, though, is simply because so many people are consistently off about him and they don’t have that much evidence.

What Miguel did in episode 2 that was so brilliant

He basically created a false narrative that he was related to Antonio Banderas, one that was eventually bought and led to Jill’s elimination from the game. The Desi Arnez guess is still out there as well, but what may make people hesitate to actually say this in the guess-off is that there are people on the show who legitimately do not know who that even is. (What we’re trying to say is that as of right now, the show is doing a great job making us feel old.)

Because Miguel will be a target moving forward, it is hard to label him necessarily a favorite moving forward. Yet, we do think he does have a reasonably good chance of sticking around, and we’ll have to see what happens there!

Related – Learn more right now entering the next Claim to Fame episode

Who do you think Miguel really is on Claim to Fame season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







