NCIS season 22 filming is officially underway!

It has been a long time coming but for everyone out there who loves NCIS, today has to be considered a rather great day. Why? Well, it is fairly simple: Production is kicking off on the latest batch of episodes!

In a post on Twitter, Brian Dietzen himself confirmed the news with what is an annual tradition: An image of Jimmy Palmer’s glasses. The cast is back at work, and here is to hoping that we’re going to have an incredibly entertaining season starting this fall.

For those who are not aware as of yet, this NCIS season is going to be far more typical than the strike-shortened one we had earlier this year. Our hope is that we’re getting something in the 20-22 episode range, and that all of the main cast will have multiple spotlight episodes, as well.

Now, the only real mystery at present revolves around the future of Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, who took a job at Camp Pendleton at the end of season 21. This is an opportunity for the character to pursue some of her career goals, but will it mean that she’s gone from DC forever? The premiere could offer at least some answers, but even if she is gone at first, it does not necessarily mean she is gone forever! There is some room for the series to play this out a little bit.

Meanwhile, we have a hard time thinking that there will be a significant deviation from what the show has been known for over the years. The case-of-the-week format works really well here and while there could be a few larger arcs, there is also likely going to be an effort to maintain at least some of what viewers have come to love so much.

