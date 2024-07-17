Virgin River season 6 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

In the past, we have written a little bit about what the best-case scenario could be for Virgin River season 6. With that in mind, why not flip it around? There is a chance that we are waiting a lot longer than we’d like to see the show back, and we do have to prepare for that.

First, some positivity: The series has already shot all of the next season so at this point, it is really just a matter of when the editors are done and when Netflix actually wants to make these episodes available for everyone — and unfortunately, there is no evidence that it is going to happen immediately.

So with all of this in mind, let’s go ahead and state the following: The longest we could see having to wait to see Virgin River back is the spring, mostly because there is very little reason to keep us waiting longer than that. Given that there is no sign that this is the final season and there is a prequel in the works, consistency matters a lot with a show like this. It does not feel logical for Netflix to just leave a series this big waiting in the wings for too long, which is why we could easily see it back in January or February as well.

One other thing that we remain curious about here pertains to the production timeline for a possible season 7. If you want to shoot that season in late winter / spring, do you renew it before season 6 premieres? It is true that the bulk of Netflix shows do not last seven seasons, but this is not anywhere near as expensive as some of them — and it also performs really well in terms of its total audience.

