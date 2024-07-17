Cobra Kai season 6 premiere: Watch the first eight minutes!

As we go ahead and look towards the Cobra Kai season 6 premiere on Netflix in under 24 hours, why not see a new sneak peek?

Leading up to the epic return of the series, we are pretty thrilled about the fact that we have a better sense of what lies ahead here. To be specific, an eight-minute sneak peek that gives you a sense of what the karate competition could look like moving forward … and also some of the key players.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a good reintroduction to the world here, including what is happening with Johnny and Daniel. We know that the two are working together now, but they do still have a problem: They are not always going to be on the same page! Daniel can be a little bit of a stick in the mud at times with his methods, whereas Johnny has the tendency to go over the line.

There is also another problem here: What will the name of the shared dojo be? Will it be Miyagi-do, Eagle Fang, a combination of the two, or something totally brand-new? There is really so much to discuss and think about here, and that is a part of the fun with a show like this! It will keep you guessing, and this sneak preview fulfills a similar function. After all, it concludes right when we could be seeing a new rendering for what the dojo name will be.

After all, it does make sense that something gets resolved here sooner rather than later. Given that we are getting closer to the final season, shouldn’t there be something that better resembles closure here for all the characters? We tend to think so.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

