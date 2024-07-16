Cobra Kai season 6 spoilers: EP talks major John Kreese threat

As we get ourselves prepared to see the Cobra Kai season 6 premiere on Netflix later this week, we know there will be comedy. However, there is going to be plenty of drama as well. All things considered, how can there not be!

Just remember for a moment now how the fifth season concluded in regards to John Kreese — he managed to find his way out of prison and with that, he could be on a revenge tour. We did wonder whether or not he would hit back at Johnny and Daniel directly, but that does not appear to be the case. Instead, it seems as though we’re seeing him heading off and teaming with an old colleague. Shouldn’t this lead to some chaos?

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz had the following to say when it comes to the story with Kreese, and just how crazy things could become:

Well, the last time Kreese saw Johnny and Daniel, they left him to rot in prison and said some not-kind things on their way out. So, this is not a John Kreese who’s happy with Johnny and Daniel, and he is hell-bent on destroying and humiliating them. Him returning to Master Kim’s dojo where he learned, he’s going to be put to the test to see how much he truly embraces “no mercy,” and how much he is ready to embrace the teachings that Master Kim gave him all those years ago.

Kreese has always been pretty hardcore, but he’s always had a little bit of a soft spot for Johnny. This time around, the soft spot is gone. So, Kreese is potentially more dangerous than ever. Partnering with Kim Da-eun, who has been eager to please her grandfather and continue his traditions, [she and Kreese] have a long history. It’ll be great to see them working together — great for us as viewers, but not necessarily great for Johnny and Daniel.

Will we see some of this play out in the first part of the final season? That feels likely but at the same time, it’s hard to imagine that we are going to get complete and utter closure in the five episodes streaming this week. We will have time to enjoy more of it down the road!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

