Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11: How is CBS pushing it?

If you have not heard for whatever reason, Blue Bloods season 14 is coming back on Friday, October 18 with its remaining episodes.

However, here is what remains a little bit confusing — we continue to see a lot of back-and-forth when it comes to what we should actually call these episodes. Are they the second half of season 14, or are they season 15? Does it matter?

Well, here is some of what we can say right now: Per the latest post on the official Blue Bloods Instagram page, you can see that there is a lot of promotion behind this being a separate season altogether. After all, there is the “final season” branding that separates it from what we saw earlier this year. With that, there are some people who may view this as season 15.

No matter how you want to view these remaining episodes, the most important thing is that CBS really does work hard to give the show a proper goodbye with memorable moments for a lot of the main characters. We don’t expect the story for the Reagans to fundamentally change that much, largely because this is a story that knows what it is and may want to keep their options open for a possible revival. Yet, know this: There is going to be a proper series finale. The writers knew about this far enough in advance that they were able to craft something that constitutes a proper farewell to a lot of these characters.

Now, it is pretty crazy thing to imagine here is that the entire series has already been shot, and now we just have to endure a pretty long wait before we actually get to see it play out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Blue Bloods, including when the series finale could air

What do you most want to see on Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 … otherwise known as the season 15 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







