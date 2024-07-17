Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2 episode 9: A finale event!

Next week on Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, you are going to have a chance to see more than just season 2 episode 9. The finale event is upon us! There are going to be two installments that air back to back here and within those, a single winner is going to be crowned.

As you would imagine, there is a lot that is going to be crammed into these installments, especially since the field has to be narrowed down to a certain degree.

To get a few more details now, go ahead and check out the full Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

In the semifinals, the five entrepreneurs remaining in the competition go back to the drawing board when tasked with creating an exciting brand-new product. But there’s a twist – their innovative products must fit within a specific range of popular food and beverage categories. At the end of the challenge, the entrepreneurs must deliver a polished and passionate pitch in order to land a spot in the finale. Then, the final three entrepreneurs face their last challenge – craft a perfect pitch that encompasses themselves and their businesses to a room full of industry professionals. With a boost of advice from a business consultant, the entrepreneurs receive final words of advice to support them in perfecting the most important pitch of their lives. Then, Gordon and Lisa crown the Season Two winner who receives the $250,000 grand prize in the all-new Season Two Finale episode “The Semifinal / The Final: Pitch Perfect” of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Wednesday, July 24 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FDS-209/210) (TV-14 D, L)

Is it possible that this is the final episode of the series?

Anything is possible, mostly because the ratings of the show are down versus season 1 and they were never that great to begin with. One of the biggest issues here is simply that there isn’t a lot of promotion out there for Food Stars, despite it being such a great concept!

