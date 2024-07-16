The Rookie season 7 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

For those unaware at present, it appears as though The Rookie season 7 is going to be a midseason entry at ABC. Unless they change their minds, we are basically stuck waiting until early 2025 to see Nathan Fillion and the cast back.

So with that in mind, what is the worst-case scenario here insofar as a premiere date goes? It feels like we’ve already carved out an ideal situation where it comes back the first week in January — and for the record, that does still feel feasible. Remember for a moment here that ABC has no reason to wait when the new year starts, and there are reports that the show could have as many as eighteen episodes. The faster that you can move into a lot of that, the better off it will be.

Now, if we are to look at the worst-case scenario for the show, it’s honestly not that different. If ABC wants to get a full eighteen episodes on the air, the latest that they are going to be able to do it is moving into late January / early February. Otherwise, there’s not time unless you double up on episodes or push the season later than May. We don’t think there is much of a reason to do any of that at this point.

So now that we’ve mapped out scenarios, let’s remind you of what we hopefully will see moving into the new season! Of course, at the top of the list we want nothing more than the opportunity to be able to see Bradford and Chen get back to each other. Beyond that, we do think there’s a lot of story to tell with new rookies, the danger presented by Bailey’s ex, and some surprising personal connections.

