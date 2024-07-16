The Penguin with Colin Farrell heading to HBO

What is an HBO original these days versus one on Max? This can be a rather tricky thing to figure out in a number of ways. After all, we are seeing more and more big-name properties shifting over and adopting that network’s branding. This will allow them to air both on the linear service as well as the streamer … so how will this end up applying to some big releases coming up?

Well, let’s start things off here with The Penguin. The much-anticipated spin-off of The Batman with Robert Pattinson is going to be premiering on Max come this fall, and it has now been announced that you will see the show on HBO, as well. A lot of the specifics pertaining to the plan are still unclear, but it is interesting to have it cemented at this point so that we can really start to think more and more about how successful a show like this can be.

The #1 thing that The Penguin clearly has going for it right now is the presence of Colin Farrell, an excellent actor who also released Sugar earlier this year. We also think it is going to get a big push from Warner Bros. and its promotional machine, who certainly needs some big hits. Sure, they’ve had House of the Dragon and True Detective this year, but there is no denying that they have also received a great deal of difficult press, as well.

Speaking to MovieZine while promoting Sugar earlier this year, Farrell said the following about playing Oswald in this way:

“It was a long and really wonderful experience … It’s dark, that’s what I can tell you about it. It’s really dark. It’s really heavy, I think, it certainly was doing it. Which is not to say I didn’t have fun, I had an amazing time doing it, but it’s incredibly violent.”

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

