House of the Dragon season 2: Is Alys Rivers really Melisandre?

We know that when it comes to House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, there is certainly no shortage of fan theories out there. With that in mind, why not discuss the notion that Alys Rivers could be Melisandre? This is something that has some momentum in the show community, and we think a lot of it stems mostly from the fact that the famed “Red Woman” can alter her appearance, is extremely old, and understands the world of magic.

To date, what we’ve seen from Alys is that she has some sort of connection to mysticism and there are rumors that she is also extremely old. Much as Melisandre did have specific intentions for a few characters, you could say the same thing about Alys. (She has spent a lot of time with Daemon, and is seemingly warping his mind — but to what end?)

Now that we’ve mapped all of this out here, let’s just go ahead and say the following: It feels unlikely that this theory is true. After all, Gayle Rankin (who plays the House of the Dragon character) offered up a pretty specific take on the theory to Vulture:

I would say that there are no other characters that have been repeated in the House of the Dragon world, so I’m not sure why we would start now.

Also, remember for a moment here that Alys is an interesting enough character on her own that she does not necessarily need to be a carbon copy for anyone else. This is probably a big part of the thinking that is going on behind the scenes. Fans of George R.R. Martin’s source material knows that her story goes to interesting spots, and we are eager to see that play out over time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

