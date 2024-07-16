NCIS season 22: Mark Harmon unsure on Gibbs return

Is there any chance at all that Mark Harmon will come back to NCIS during season 22? It is easy to understand why the question would be out there! We are talking about an extremely popular character and just on the basis of that alone, it is easy to understand why fans would want him back.

However, at the same time there’s a difference between fans wanting to see Gibbs back and it actually happening … and it is a complicated thing to figure out.

Now, here is some of what we can say on the subject. Mark seems to be open to it to a certain extent, but he also is not committing 100% to the idea. Speaking (per TVLine) while promoting NCIS: Origins, here is what the actor and executive producer had to say:

I have been asked that a lot… I’ve always let the writers do what they want to do.

Harmon indicated that he is “not aware” of any sort of direct discussion (as in, a phone call) about a potential return to the mothership, but it would be dictated by whatever the story would be. We do think there’s a good chance that we do see him again, but it would need to be something really specific. Gibbs’ story does have an element of closure, as he did the job for a long time before eventually realizing he needed something else. We hope that he has found some peace, no matter when it is and what it looks like. The final scene of the character and McGee was wonderful, and that is also a critical thing to consider. If you are going to undo that, you need to find a way to do it that is pretty darn great.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

