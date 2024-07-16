Loot season 3 premiere date hopes following renewal!

For everyone out there who has been hoping to see more of Loot on Apple TV+, wonder no more: The show is coming back!

Today, the Maya Rudolph series was officially confirmed to be coming back for a third season. This should not be a shock when you consider the apparent success of season 2 on the streaming service; not only that, but the story certainly left room for more!

In a statement confirming the news today, here is what the Saturday Night Live alum and executive producer Danielle Renfrew Behrens had to say:

“We are thrilled to come back for a third season! … We’re extremely fortunate to spend more time with our talented cast and crew. Making this show with Apple TV+ has been a joy and we can’t wait to reunite with our Loot family.”

When will the third season premiere?

Well, now that we know that the show is going to be back for more episodes, there are a lot of other questions that you can start to wonder about. We do think that it benefits the streaming service to get the series back as soon as possible, so that will probably be the priority without compromising the creativity of the story. Summer or fall 2025 feels like the most likely scenario.

With all of this in mind, let’s just hope that the show does not make any sort of major move away from what it does best — satirizing the super-rich. There are not a lot of other shows out there that handle it in the same exact way that this show is, and that is something to embrace and celebrate. Given that Apple no longer has Ted Lasso (or at least they do not for now), they certainly will benefit from having a lot of other hits within the comedy genre. This is one that they can embrace, and it helps that it has a big name at the center of it.

What did you think about Loot being renewed for a season 3 over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







