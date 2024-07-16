Fire Country season 3 gets extra boost ahead of premiere

If you did not know already, Fire Country season 3 is going to be premiering on CBS moving into October — but there’s more news to share now! This is something that the network is looking to execute in order to ensure that the series is an even bigger hit.

Here is what we can say at the moment. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the first season of the hit Max Thieriot drama is going to be available on Netflix starting on August 1. This is a deal that has been forged by studio CBS Studios, and the objective here is pretty clear: To get more people watching the show ahead of the third season.

If you look at all of the data out there, it becomes pretty obvious why the studio would want to do something like this. Evil has become a significantly larger hit for parent company Paramount since past seasons were posted on the streaming service, and that is inspiring some to subscribe to Paramount+ to keep watching. There is still a lot of value in having these longer shows like this, as you do get invested in the characters more and more over time and personally, it feels like this is something that we all should want as viewers. Isn’t optionality a good thing? You can have a series like this, and then also something that is really quick and serialized like The Bear.

Season 3 of Fire Country is currently set to anchor CBS’ Friday schedule this fall, and for those who do watch season 1 on Netflix, there will still be plenty of time for them to see the second season on Paramount+ leading into the premiere. That is, if they are a fast-enough viewer.

