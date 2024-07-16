Stranger Things creators to EP new Netflix horror drama!

While the Duffer Brothers remain very much busy on Stranger Things season 5, know this: They have other things cooked up here at the same time. By virtue of that, why not present news now on their next project!

Per a report from Deadline, the two are set to executive produce a new horror series for Netflix titled Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen from showrunner Haley Z. Boston. This is how the logline describes the show:

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen is an atmospheric horror series set at a wedding, following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials. That’s not a spoiler – just read the title…

In a statement Ross and Matt Duffer had the following to say:

“We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script. She is a major new talent with a singular voice — her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just… very Haley … We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world.”

While Stranger Things season 5 is obviously going to command the Duffer Brothers’ attention for the next year-plus, we know they have plans for other projects down the road here, as well. This will potentially include some sort of spin-off show that is rather unexpected from what we have seen in the world so far. They have mentioned very little else about it at present, but it is at least something to keep an eye on for the next little while.

Of course, we do love the idea of them staying in somewhat of a horror space, given that this is a genre full of creativity and various avenues to be explored. Why not keep that going?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

