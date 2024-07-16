Presumed Innocent episode 7 preview: Who is ‘The Witness’?

In a handful of hours you are going to have a chance to see Presumed Innocent episode 7 arrive on Apple TV+ — so how much does its title matter?

For those who are unaware, the name for this particular episode is “The Witness” and on some level, we do like to think that there is a singular person who could matter in court the most now. Is it Michael? He was on the stand when Raymond had a heart attack, so it could easily be him moving forward.

However, there are some other possible candidates to think about here also … and where do we start? Well, we do think there is an interesting argument to be made here when it comes to whether or not Barbara could end up being up there at the end of the day — the subject has been broached, and it also could be with Rusty. We do think that with the trial winding down, some of the most important people could end up being called — or, at the very least that is what we hope.

What will happen with Rusty’s representation?

That is another key question, given that if Raymond is dead / unable to go, he could either have to ride with the rest of the established team, try to represent himself, or go out and find someone else. These are all viable scenarios, but the latter could be the messiest all things considered. He needs an element of stability at this point, mostly because there are so many circus-like qualities to the trial and by virtue of that, trying to find a sense of calm may be one of the only ways to really navigate through a lot of this at this point.

