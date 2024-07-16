Ted Lasso season 4 renewal: A summer 2024 update

What are the chances that we hear something more about Ted Lasso season 4 between now and the end of the summer? Is there any real chance of this at all?

Obviously, we don’t have to come out here and tell you that there is a pretty clear desire for more of the Jason Sudeikis comedy. How could there not be? The show proved itself over the years to be enormously popular but, unfortunately, there was never any story planned beyond the third season. That fundamentally means that there is a good chance that we could be waiting for years on end still!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Do we think that there is something more that will be revealed at some point? 100%, but there is also no evidence that it is going to be something that gets revealed anytime soon. The hope that we have at the moment here is that you are going to have an opportunity to see and learn a little bit more about the show before too long, whether it be a season 4, a spin-off, or something in between. It’s just hard to base it around a season, a month, or any other period of time.

Really, it all comes down to this simple notion: When there is an idea that everyone involved wants to make. Once we get to that point, Apple TV+ has to sign off (they’d likely still want to stream it) and then we can get to the next part of trying to make the action happen.

The obvious spin-off

At this point, that still remains pretty clear: It was set up in the season 3 finale that there could be a women’s chapter of AFC Richmond. Why not lean more into that now?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso, including if Juno Temple is still hoping for it

Do you think there is any chance at a Ted Lasso season 4 renewal before the end of the summer?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







