All American season 7: Will Daniel Ezra return to direct?

We know that All American season 7 will feel rather new in a lot of ways — but will Daniel Ezra return in any capacity?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting the following: The actor has directed multiple episodes of the show before, and it does feel like there is a chance he can come back and do the same thing again moving forward. It’s a great thing to add to his resume, and the good thing about this is that he can spend a short amount of time doing this and then get back to pursuing other opportunities — one of the things he is excited to do now that his run as Spencer appears to be complete.

Speaking to Deadline, Ezra himself makes it pretty darn clear that he would be happy to come back to the show as a director moving forward:

Oh, for sure. I love directing. I love it, and I’m still very new to it. I’m only three episodes in, even though they’ve been three big episodes. It’s still a small amount of experience. So any chance I get to flex that muscle again, I’ll take. If they’ll have me, I’ll take it for sure. I would love to.

It does feel pretty clear that the producers of All America should want to get him back to some extent here, though we imagine that a lot will depend on scheduling. If he ends up landing another job with an incredibly busy schedule, will everything line up? That is something that, at least for now, you have to think about!

As for if he could return on-screen…

Never say never. However, it doesn’t feel like he has to given the way that the story ended in the finale.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

