Is Samantha Logan leaving All American, Olivia after finale?

Following tonight’s All American season 6 finale, have we reached the end of Samantha Logan’s time as Olivia on the show? Is this the end of both her and Spencer as an on-screen presence?

In a way, it would be easy to say that we’ve reached the end here of a certain chapter of the story, given that both Spencer and Olivia are now moving to New York and Daniel Ezra is going to be departing the show. Yet, it does feel like Olivia could still be turning up, mostly because little has been officially said about Logan’s future. There is no reporting out there that she is 100% exiting, which means that she could be around part-time — or, maybe there is a creative way for her to turn up in the bulk of the episodes?

It has already been reported that a certain amount of the next season of the show is going to be a reset, which means that we could see a new generation of characters take center stage. This could also mean that some other characters are going to be around less often. Some of this will require a little bit of a wait-and-see approach, but the good thing that we at least know right now is that there’s always a chance people could come and go. In the end, can’t you argue that the first generation of characters will inspire the next ones?

No matter how long All American ends up lasting on The CW, we hope its value never gets diminished. This is a really important series for many reasons, and is also the last major one around from a previous era that has not already been canceled.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

