The Gilded Age season 3: A new Cynthia Nixon tease

For those who have not heard the great news as of yet, The Gilded Age season 3 is already in production! What can we say about it now?

Well, the first thing to note is obviously quite simple: A lot of the finer details are going to be kept under wraps for at least a considerable amount of time. Why give spoilers away? At the very least, we do think that there is one story in particular to be excited about moving forward: Ada finding herself in a new position financially! She has come into an inheritance and that could allow for a pretty fun and unusual role reversal with her on one side and Agnes, who previously had money, on the other.

So while you may be waiting a good while to see what lies ahead, why not check out a tease from Cynthia Nixon? If you head over to Instagram, you can see a pretty unique video where the actress shows herself being both herself and two other characters within the span of a week — Ada from The Gilded Age and then also Miranda from And Just Like That. Both of those shows have been in production, and we imagine that for her it has to be rather tricky jumping from one series to another so fast. How long the two are going to bleed together remains to be seen, but it likely helps that they are both on Warner Bros. Discovery properties.

We anticipate that The Gilded Age season 3 is going to premiere at some point in 2025, so let’s just hope there is an opportunity to have more great news to share on it soon. We do tend to think that there’s going to be a lot of great drama ahead, but also a little bit of escapism and humor, as well.

