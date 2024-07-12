The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date hopes as filming begins!

Just in case you were not excited enough to see The Gilded Age season 3 premiere on HBO, we have great news today!

In a new post on Instagram, cast member Louisa Jacobson made it clear earlier this week that production is officially underway. This meets the timeline that we’ve heard about over the past few months, and we anticipate that production will last for at least the rest of the year, if not even longer than that. While you could argue that a show without a ton of action sequences would be pretty easy to make, consider all of the costumes, the huge amount of extras needed, and perfecting all of the locations. For the sake reason that another show in Bridgerton is pretty time-consuming, the same could be said here.

By virtue of all of this, it does feel pretty easy at this point to say that you are not going to be seeing the next season of The Gilded Age premiere until we get to the summer or fall of next year. Once production is done, there will still be time needed in order to ensure that the episodes are ready to go. There is going to be a lot of drama ahead, and you want to present the most entertaining and juicy version of the show possible.

To us, one of the stories we are the most excited about is what is happening when it comes to Ada and Agnes swapping out roles. The two are going to be in an interesting spot in terms of their wealth, and this role reversal could provide a lot of comedy. Will there be a number of serious moments ahead, as well? Absolutely, but a part of the fun of watching this show is seeing all the unique stuff that is brought to the table.

Related – Get more news on The Gilded Age, including a few more details all about some new faces who are coming on board

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Gilded Age season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — other updates are ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







