Grey’s Anatomy season 21 spoilers: Meet a new chaplain?

With the premiere of Grey’s Anatomy season 21 coming to ABC later this fall, it does appear a new face is entering the mix — though there are many mysteries that abound.

According to a new report from TVLine, the medical drama is going to be adding a new chaplain at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, someone who is openly gay and also a fan of superheroes. There is no actor attached to the role, but they are slated to recur over the course of the new season.

Now, here is the major question we have on the subject: Isn’t the timing a little surprising? When you consider Levi’s nerdy tendencies, it would be easy to assume that this character is a possible love match for him; yet, Jake Borelli is going to be written out of the show moving forward. This does seem to suggest that if the two have any connection at all, it would be rather short-lived.

Moving into the new season, we’re sure that there could be another new face added at some point; after all, Midori Francis is also going to be departing, and the fate of several longtime regulars remains uncertain following the end of season 20. While Jason George will be coming back after years at Station 19, is the remainder of the Grey’s Anatomy cast really going to stay the same? At the very least, this feels like one of those questions that is super-worthy of an ask right now.

Rest assured, we will almost certainly find out more news about this character in due time; it feels about right to expect something more within the next few weeks, as production gears up and there is a lot more to be excited about.

