House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6: Star talks ‘new’ Aegon

As we wait to see House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6 on HBO, there are certainly a few different stories that could prove fascinating. Take, for example, the search to claim new dragons … and also claim new dragon-riders at the same exact time.

Meanwhile, back at King’s Landing we also have somewhat of a power struggle going on. Aemond is taking on the position as temporary ruler; we will see exactly what comes along with that, and we also have to see how Aegon eventually adjusts to a complicated position as King. We know that he is still alive, but how much will be different for him now?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Glynn-Carney offers up a perspective as to where exactly we are going to see his character moving forward:

He’s a little bit more hunched. He is a bit narrower. I feel it’s a bit weak and more weaselly … It feels like we’ve transitioned from Richard II to Richard III, if that makes any sense … Almost like a level up — though on paper, obviously, it’s a level down. I think what he loses physically he gains emotionally and mentally. I’m trying to see it like that.

We do think that we are going to see Aegon realize more and more that he has to lean on some other strengths. It could make him more dangerous at times; or, it could amplify the rivalry between him and his brother in a way. We don’t think that Aegon necessarily hates Aemond, but Aemond’s feelings of him are not exactly the same. He views his life through a lens of being constantly mistreated and looked down on, and he tries to constantly overcompensate for a lot of that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

