Big Brother 26 cast: 16 houseguests face big new twist!
After a long period of waiting, CBS has finally unveiled the official Big Brother 26 cast — so what can we say about them now?
Well, for starters, let’s go ahead and note that the upcoming 16 new players are facing a twist that they have never had before: The chance to vote someone new into the game! This is not something that we’ve ever seen and it will be interesting to see how it shakes out. Of course, we’re also curious to know just how much about the player they will be aware of before voting. There are a lot of interesting implications to this … but imagine thinking you’re going to get into the game and it does happen.
Now, without further ado, let’s get into everyone who is actually battling it out for the prize.
Name: Angela Murray
Age: 50
Hometown: Long Beach, Calif.
Current City: Syracuse, Utah
Occupation: Real estate agent
Name: Brooklyn Rivera
Age: 34
Hometown: Covington, Ga.
Current City: Dallas
Occupation: Business administrator
Name: Cam Sullivan-Brown
Age: 25
Hometown: Bowie, Md.
Occupation: Physical therapist
Name: Cedric Hodges
Age: 21
Hometown: Running Springs, Calif.
Current City: Boise, Idaho
Occupation: Former marine
Name: Chelsie Baham
Age: 27
Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
Occupation: Nonprofit director
Name: Joseph Rodriguez
Age: 30
Hometown: Tampa, Fla.
Occupation: Video store clerk
Name: Kenney Kelley
Age: 52
Hometown: Boston
Occupation: Former undercover cop
Name: Kimo Apaka
Age: 35
Hometown: Hilo, Hawaii
Occupation: Mattress sales rep
Name: Leah Peters
Age: 26
Hometown: Pittsburgh
Current City: Miami
Occupation: VIP cocktail server
Name: Lisa Weintraub
Age: 33
Hometown: Los Angeles
Occupation: Celebrity chef
Name: Makensy Manbeck
Age: 22
Hometown: Houston
Occupation: Construction project manager
Name: Matt Hardeman
Age: 25
Hometown: Loganville, Ga.
Current City: Roswell, Ga.
Occupation: Tech sales rep
Name: Quinn Martin
Age: 25
Hometown: Lawton, Okla.
Current City: Omaha, Neb.
Occupation: Nurse recruiter
Name: Rubina Bernabe
Age: 35
Hometown: Los Angeles
Occupation: Event bartender
Name: T’kor Clottey
Age: 23
Hometown: Chicago via London
Current City: Atlanta
Occupation: Crochet business owner
Name: Tucker Des Lauriers
Age: 30
Hometown: Boston
Current City: Brooklyn
Occupation: Marketing and sales executive
Early takeaways
It’s a lot of people, but it’s great to see a diversity in not just people, but also locations and jobs and even ages. It feels like a good mix, but we’ve learned over the years to not judge too much in advance.
Related – Get more news on Big Brother 26 now, including more discussion on the AI theme
What do you think about the cast for Big Brother 26, and are you excited to see the premiere?
Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates.