Big Brother 26 cast: 16 houseguests face big new twist!

After a long period of waiting, CBS has finally unveiled the official Big Brother 26 cast — so what can we say about them now?

Well, for starters, let’s go ahead and note that the upcoming 16 new players are facing a twist that they have never had before: The chance to vote someone new into the game! This is not something that we’ve ever seen and it will be interesting to see how it shakes out. Of course, we’re also curious to know just how much about the player they will be aware of before voting. There are a lot of interesting implications to this … but imagine thinking you’re going to get into the game and it does happen.

Now, without further ado, let’s get into everyone who is actually battling it out for the prize.

Name: Angela Murray

Age: 50

Hometown: Long Beach, Calif.

Current City: Syracuse, Utah

Occupation: Real estate agent

Name: Brooklyn Rivera

Age: 34

Hometown: Covington, Ga.

Current City: Dallas

Occupation: Business administrator

Name: Cam Sullivan-Brown

Age: 25

Hometown: Bowie, Md.

Occupation: Physical therapist

Name: Cedric Hodges

Age: 21

Hometown: Running Springs, Calif.

Current City: Boise, Idaho

Occupation: Former marine

Name: Chelsie Baham

Age: 27

Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Occupation: Nonprofit director

Name: Joseph Rodriguez

Age: 30

Hometown: Tampa, Fla.

Occupation: Video store clerk

Name: Kenney Kelley

Age: 52

Hometown: Boston

Occupation: Former undercover cop

Name: Kimo Apaka

Age: 35

Hometown: Hilo, Hawaii

Occupation: Mattress sales rep

Name: Leah Peters

Age: 26

Hometown: Pittsburgh

Current City: Miami

Occupation: VIP cocktail server

Name: Lisa Weintraub

Age: 33

Hometown: Los Angeles

Occupation: Celebrity chef

Name: Makensy Manbeck

Age: 22

Hometown: Houston

Occupation: Construction project manager

Name: Matt Hardeman

Age: 25

Hometown: Loganville, Ga.

Current City: Roswell, Ga.

Occupation: Tech sales rep

Name: Quinn Martin

Age: 25

Hometown: Lawton, Okla.

Current City: Omaha, Neb.

Occupation: Nurse recruiter

Name: Rubina Bernabe

Age: 35

Hometown: Los Angeles

Occupation: Event bartender

Name: T’kor Clottey

Age: 23

Hometown: Chicago via London

Current City: Atlanta

Occupation: Crochet business owner

Name: Tucker Des Lauriers

Age: 30

Hometown: Boston

Current City: Brooklyn

Occupation: Marketing and sales executive

Early takeaways

It’s a lot of people, but it’s great to see a diversity in not just people, but also locations and jobs and even ages. It feels like a good mix, but we’ve learned over the years to not judge too much in advance.

