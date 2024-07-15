Chicago PD season 12 trailer: When should we expect it?

Is there any tangible chance that we will be seeing a Chicago PD season 12 trailer in the near future? There is, of course, an interesting case for it.

So, where do we start here? By simply noting that production on this particular batch of episodes will be coming up soon, and we are on the heels now of getting a September 25 premiere date. NBC can start to look ahead now in a way that they have not over the past few weeks, and we imagine that there is going to be a few more headlines with the police drama sooner rather than later. After all, one of the things that they will have to do fairly quickly here is figure out a way in which to bring in a new character following Tracy Spiridakos’ exit as Hailey Upton earlier this year.

Within the next couple of weeks, we imagine that we could have more news about castings and/or production. As for a trailer, that feels like something to debut either in late August or early September. It is not something that necessarily has to be hurried along, and we have a hard time imagining that it will be. What would the overall purpose be for that? We do understand the need to get something more out there during the Olympics, but you could share a short teaser then for all One Chicago shows and then something more substantial closer to the premiere.

In all honesty, we just hope that there is something more substantial to share, given that at times, this has not been a franchise altogether willing to share that much in advance. We know that a lot of the previews are crafted mostly for casual fans, but don’t diehards deserve something as well?

