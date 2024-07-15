Tracker season 2 trailer: When to expect it

Just a mere matter of days ago, we learned that Tracker season 2 is not going to be premiering on CBS for a pretty long time — think late October, in fact! So what is the network going to do to tide us over?

Given just how popular the first season of the Justin Hartley series proved to be, it feels almost like a foregone conclusion that we are going to see the network promote the latest batch of episodes hard. Think photos, casting announcements, and of course some sort of epic trailer. The question mark is really how early on they want to start sharing previews … or, is there such a thing as too early?

From our vantage point, we do think that some Tracker season 2 video previews could surface as early as mid-to-late September, with the primary argument for it being that it allows them to catch as many prospective viewers as possible during the NFL season. CBS will rely hard on that audience for a lot of what is coming up, especially when you consider that the series premiere launched after the Super Bowl and moving forward, season 2 is going to air on Sunday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, making it often the first scripted show to come on after the NFL broadcasts for the day.

So what will the network choose to share in some of these previews? We are obviously for them putting out however much content that they want here, but we do think that they will keep the promotion a little more superficial. The name of the show, the aesthetic, and Hartley himself are all selling points in their own way; also, they could operate from the assumption that season 1 viewers are going to watch anyway. With that in mind, they may look more to court people who have not had an opportunity to see the show at all.

Related – Is Jensen Ackles going to appear within Tracker season 2?

What do you most want to see moving into Tracker season 2 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







