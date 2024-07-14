NCIS season 22 trailer: The proper timing by CBS?

If you missed it, earlier this weekend CBS confirmed that NCIS season 22 is going to premiere on Monday, October 14. With that in mind, it is now easier to raise the following: When will we actually see the first trailer?

The first thing to point out here is pretty obvious: Now that we know the actual start date for the new season, it is easier to telegraph almost everything else. The folks at the network are likely going to release some sort of trailer three or four weeks before the premiere, and that makes us think that mid-September makes the most sense for multiple reasons.

After all, consider the following: By the time we get to this point, there absolutely should be more than enough footage out there in order to craft a pretty incredible trailer. Not only that, but you also want there to be an opportunity for coverage through a lot of the early part of the NFL season. After all, using football is what helped CBS produce great ratings at their delayed start to the TV season earlier this year following the strikes; why not try to keep that going?

So while we are excited to see a new trailer with some tangible footage, let’s also remember it is important here to keep expectations low. After all, this is not a network that is probably a network that will look to cater more towards casual fans in any previews than necessarily people who have been watching for some extremely long period of time. that is how they’ve chosen to do things over the years, so that means a preview full of action and funny quips is likely underway.

Also, with this particular season it may be harder for the network to share a whole lot else. After all, they won’t want to give away the big cliffhanger with Jessica Knight’s future up in the air!

