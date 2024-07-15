Why is Daniel Ezra leaving All American, season 6 finale?

Why is Daniel Ezra leaving All American, and his role of Spencer, following the events of tonight’s season 6 finale? If you have missed a lot of the headlines, let’s just say that we’re more than happy to catch you up on some of it.

First and foremost, let’s just note that this is not some sudden decision, and it does not seem to be financially motivated or coming from The CW. Instead, it is something that Ezra himself had conversations about long before the finale. After six years on this show, it does make sense to build towards a feeling of closure — and also potentially allow him time as an actor to do something other things. He will not be a series regular moving forward.

Now, does this mean that Ezra is gone for good? The door appears to be open for him to return here and there as a guest star, so that possibility is still out there! Meanwhile, you can also say that there’s a good chance that we’re going to see him come back to direct. He remains a dear part of the All American family.

As for what the future of the show looks like without him, we imagine that season 7 will try in some ways to return to the show’s roots. We do think that at its core, this is meant to be an inspirational drama about people overcoming obstacles — while also looking at the way sports shapes the world around us. These elements are almost certainly not going to change, and will not regardless who is in the cast. The show will go on, and we’ll just have to wait to get some more teases on season 7 in the many months to come.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

