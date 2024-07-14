Shogun season 2 premiere date: A July 2024 update

With us now into July 2024, is there a chance that we will hear something more when it comes to a Shogun season 2?

First and foremost, it is worth noting that both a season 2 and season 3 for the Hulu – FX series are in active development and of course, we imagine that this will be how things are for the next several months. Due in part to the enormous, runaway success of the first season, it would be foolish to expect that the next batch of episodes will be rushed along at all. Instead, we advice patience as the producers look to go beyond the source material here.

Because of everything that we have already laid out, let’s just say that the odds of there being a premiere date released for season 2 this month are slim to none. Heck, we’d go so far as to say that we’d be surprised if one is announced at this point next year! Crafting the first season of Shogun was an extremely long process, and we would be lucky at this point to actually see more new episodes in 2026. As we’ve said, the most important thing is that the producers nail the story and beyond that, this is not a cheap show to make. There has to be such an extreme amount of detail that you see here from start to finish.

Now if there is one other question that we have following the success of this show, it is simply this: Will it inspire other networks or streaming services to pursue historical epics? Whether or not this is an outlier or something to be followed elsewhere is actually going to be a super-interesting subject to look at in the weeks to come, and we are of course curious to see what is decided here.

