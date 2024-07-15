Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, July 15, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Of course, it does make a ton of sense to want more of the crime drama before too long. Herein lies the question, though — will it actually come back on the air anytime soon?

We don’t want to draw this out, so let’s just go ahead and clear everything up, shall we? There is no new episode tonight on CBS, as there is a particularly long wait still ahead. The plan for now appears to be bringing the series back on Monday, October 14 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, which is certainly a little later than we expected to see it. However, at the same time this is still less than three months away! Isn’t that better than nothing? We at least tend to think so.

If nothing else, we do think that we’ve now gone through the quietest part of the break between seasons and moving forward, there should be a bit more news! After all, the cast and crew will be back at work before too long, which could lead to selfies, behind-the-scenes videos, and all sorts of other fun stuff. Do we think that everything under the sun is going to be teased? Probably not, and largely due to the fact that there is still a big mystery out there regarding whether or not Jessica Knight is coming back to the team.

In general, the most important thing at the moment is simply noting that season 22 will have more episodes than season 21, and it will likely look to bring you a lot of what you love about the series already. We have a hard time envisioning that anyone involved here is looking to bring about major changes!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

