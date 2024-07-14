Tulsa King season 1 episode 2: What’s ahead on CBS?

After what you see tonight on CBS, it makes all of the sense in the world to be eager to see Tulsa King season 1 episode 2 arrive. It’s going to be here in just seven days! What more can we say about it?

Well, let’s start off by noting that what you are seeing tonight for the Sylvester Stallone series is really just laying the groundwork for everything that is coming from here on out. It is a worthy foundation, but most of the best stuff has to still be ahead, right? That is absolutely the case, and it will be fun to see what viewers on the network think about it over the next several weeks. (Remember one of the primary reasons for the broadcast airings are to build more excitement for the launch of season 2 on Paramount+ this September — we are pretty curious to see what some of the ratings on CBS end up being.)

Below, you can view the full Tulsa King season 1 episode 2 synopsis if you do want to get some other insight on what lies ahead:

“Center of the Universe” – Dwight, Tyson and Bodhi go on a road trip to take care of some business, and the group later takes a spontaneous detour. Stacy does some digging into Dwight’s past, on the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING, Sunday, July 21 (8:00 – 9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Ultimately, a lot of the fun of watching this show is going to come from seeing how Dwight reacts to all of the different places and people he encounters over time. This is very much a fish-out-of-water story and there are absolutely going to be some moments of action and surprise as he reacts to a lot of what is around him.

Related – What more can we say now about Tulsa King season 2 leading up to its premiere?

What do you most want to see moving into Tulsa King season 1 episode 2 when it arrives on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







