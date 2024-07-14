Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 7/14?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Over the past few weeks, the show has been on a break. Is that about to change?

Well, this is where we should go ahead and share the bad news, largely because there is no real reason to drag this out: There is no new episode coming. This is the final week of the planned summer hiatus, which means that when John returns on July 21, he is clearly going to have a lot to talk about.

Here is the question that we have to consider at this point — just how many headlines from the past several weeks are going to be tackled? It does feel fair to wonder, mostly because you can argue that there are a laundry list of subjects that each merit a main segment of their own, but may end up occupying only a few minutes of air time. If you are Oliver, it may feel strange to devote a ton of time to headlines that would be considered old news by the time he got around to them.

With all of this in mind, you almost have to remember that Last Week Tonight is almost a hypocritical name for the show, given that the “last week” portion only captures a percentage of what is being discussed. The show is often just more about various subjects you don’t know that much about. Sometimes, it can be gravely serious and borderline depressing; however, at other points it can be incredibly silly. This is not something that we imagine is going to change all that much moving into the future.

Now, let’s just hope that as we inch forward into the rest of the season, there will not be too many more major breaks in the action. For those who are unaware, typically finales for the show tend to air around November. We are not altogether sure this changes.

