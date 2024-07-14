The Boys season 5: Antony Starr on difficult goodbye ahead

If you are not aware for whatever reason, The Boys season 5 is going to be the final season — and of course, it will be emotional because of that. There are so many stories that may need to be resolved. Sure, some could be tied together in the finale in a few days, but all of them? That is a tough thing to consider.

Now as we do prepare for the final chapter, you better believe that the cast and crew are all doing the same … though they may all have different ways of handling it.

In speaking on this subject further to IGN, Antony Starr made it clear that he is trying hard not to think about the end of the show right now, though he realizes it is coming:

“If I stop to think about it, it’ll be really sad … It’s been such a long road with the show. We started before COVID, and we released Season 2 in COVID. We did all the press for that in seclusion and isolation in our homes, and then all of a sudden we came back. We shot in COVID. It’s been such a ride together with this group of people that it’ll be very sad. It’ll be a sad day to hang up the spandex.”

We are assuming that Homelander makes it to season 5, but that is largely for one simple reason: Why wouldn’t he? This is a show that needs villains just as much as it does heroes, and when you think about it, Homelander is the absolute villain. He may be a product of warped psychology and his terrible childhood, but at the same time that does not excuse any of the awful things that he’s done … and of course, there have been many over the years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

