Professor T season 3 episode 6 spoilers: The big finale!

In just a matter of days you are going to have a chance to see Professor T season 3 episode 6 — are you ready for what is ahead? There is SO much to be excited about here, but at the same time, there could be a lot more drama and suspense than usual. This is, after all, the big finale.

The good news that we can share at the moment is pretty simple: This is not the final episode of the series. A season 4 has already been ordered in the UK and for now, we do tend to assume that it will still be coming back to PBS. Why wouldn’t it? This show has so many things that the network loves, whether it be great acting or compelling mysteries. The finale in particular will be a culmination of a lot of what we’ve seen over the past month, especially when it comes to a case that causes the Professor to contemplate more of what he’s been going through, as well.

Below, you can see the full Professor T season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her. Examining the case, the Professor finds some uncomfortable resemblances to his own situation. How far will a mother go to protect her child? Meanwhile, Lisa and Dan’s relationship progresses to the next level.

Will there be closer by the end of the finale?

On one level, we do tend to think so — however, there is a compelling argument here to at least have a couple of open threads. After all, this makes it a little bit easier to open up season 4 with viewers more invested and/or wondering what else is going to be happening. We just hope that there is a chance for the show to maintain the quality it’s had.

What do you most want to see moving into Professor T season 3 episode 6?

How do you imagine that the finale is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for other updates.

