Evil season 4 spoilers: Star teases finale, possible season 5

As many diehard Evil fans may know already, season 4 is unfortunately poised to be the final season. Sure, we would love nothing more than to see it keep going … but is there any evidence of this happening?

Well, the first place that we should really start off here is noting that for a good while now, there has been a campaign to bring the show back for more. It is performing fantastically on Netflix, and it would be great to see something happen there. Will it? That remains to be seen, but in the meantime it does feel like executive producers Robert and Michelle King have delivered some sort of proper ending in the final four episodes — which were specifically ordered to give the show closure.

In speaking more about these episodes and the ending, here is some of what Kurt Fuller (who plays Dr. Boggs) had to say to Screen Rant:

… The last four episodes are really good, and certainly, the writing is impeccable, so the show closes out really well. But it doesn’t have to. I’m sure the Kings were planning on more, and we were planning on more, it was a bit of a surprise when we got the word. But when you see what’s happening with not just Paramount, but all streaming, it sort of makes sense. Money and where you put your resources, they don’t need doubles, they need home runs. And they don’t even need home runs, they need grand slams. But since it’s gone on Netflix, which has raised so much interest in the show, and not only that, but now on Paramount+, it’s one of the top shows on Paramount+ now, where it wasn’t ever before.

The only advice that we can offer here is to keep watching and recommending the show to your friends. If that happens, who is to say what will happen for sure? It does feel like a lot of possibilities are still on the table.

What do you most want to see moving into Evil season 4 the rest of the way?

How do you think the season, and potentially the series, is going to end? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

