Evil season 4 episode 9: Michael Emerson on Leland’s future

As we get ourselves prepared to see Evil season 4 episode 9 next week on Paramount+, Leland is in a super-messy situation — that is 100% clear. After all, he’s shown a real weakness and was totally out-played by Sheryl!

Think about it — she managed to find a way to get Timothy baptized without his knowledge, meaning that he had to throw together a makeshift “ceremony” after the fact for the supposed Antichrist to reverse things. Who knows if this is really Timothy’s destiny, anyway? Also, who knows if it will stick? These are some of the things that you do have to consider at this point with the show, which obviously wants you to be thinking about all of this theoretical stuff. It’s been that way from the beginning.

Because of what’s transpired already, there is one thing that feels clear — you could be seeing Leland scramble somewhat in a way that he often does not. To get some more news all about it, check out what Emerson had to say in an interview with TV Insider:

“This is potentially his political downfall and in the circle he runs in your political downfall is likely your death or worse … So it’s sobering for him. Things have fallen apart rather drastically. He better scramble, he better think of something.”

Given how crazy and calculated he can be at times, we’re sure that the character is going to devise some other sort of scheme in order to get a leg up … or at least attempt to. Whether or not he is actually able to, of course, is something we’ll have to take a wait-and-see approach on right now. There are still six episodes left in the series!

