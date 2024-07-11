Evil season 4 episode 9 spoilers: Sheryl versus Leland

As you prepare to see Evil season 4 episode 9 on Paramount+ next week, we have a feeling everything will get that much more intense. How can it not?

After all, let’s start off here with a reminder that there are only six episodes to go in the series, and only two to go in the ten episodes that were originally ordered before the streaming service added on an additional four. Within these episodes, we have every reason in the world to think that we will see a real escalation of a lot of stories and that things will get truly insane … especially in the battle between Sheryl and Leland. After all, she got Timothy baptized on this past episode, which then led to Leland conducting this bizarre, Satanic ritual with the supposed Antichrist at the center of it.

For the time being, the folks over at Paramount+ are not saying all too much about what the future holds. All we have for an Evil season 4 episode 9 synopsis below is the following:

The team looks into bizarre text messages; Sheryl tries to beat Leland.

Who do we side with? Well, in the short-term perhaps Leland just because he’s crazy and shocking and will do almost anything. However, in the long-term we actually have a certain element of hope that things are going to work out for Sheryl. While there are a lot of things between her and Kristen that are probably pretty hard to repair, it also still feels like there could be an opportunity for the two to at least get on the same page in some ways. After all, they have a pretty powerful thing in common in regards to the hatred of Michael Emerson’s character. It certainly feels like something, at least for now, that the writers could lean heavily into before things wrap up here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

