NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere date: Why no reveal at TCA?

In the midst of all of the major things that were revealed today at the TCA Summer Press Tour, why no news on NCIS: Sydney season 2? It is clear that the Australia-set series is a big part of CBS’ plans for the future, so it is really just about when the network wants to lift the veil and make some news official.

Ultimately, the biggest reason why there was no premiere date news here is quite simple, and it is tied to where this show fits in the long-term schedule. All of the shows that got announced dates today are airing in the fall. Meanwhile, we are going to be waiting a little while longer in order to see NCIS: Sydney arrive — think January at the earliest.

If you have not heard already, this show is going to be moving to Friday nights for the first time at midseason, when it will join a lineup that then includes Fire Country and SWAT. While a number of other networks have struggled to make some sort of hit content on this night, CBS has flourished — it is because of this that there is a certain level of confidence that there can be good ratings here! It is at least a chance to stand out with some other action-heavy shows.

Our hope is that more of a formal NCIS: Sydney premiere date will be announced as we get deeper into the fall; that way, there is something more specific to anticipate here. We do tend to think that in general, one of the biggest struggles for a show like this is going to be finding a way to maintain its audience, given that by the time it returns, it will have been off the air a long time. Also, it will be returning at a time in which TV is far more competitive; it was one of the few scripted shows on the air last fall amidst the industry strikes.

