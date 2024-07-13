Blue Bloods series finale: What could the air date be NOW?

Earlier today, CBS released some rather surprising news in regards to a Blue Bloods season 14 return date. After all, you are not going to have a chance to see Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, and the rest of the cast back until we get around to Friday, October 18.

So now that we know this, it does make a little sense to ask the following: What does this mean, exactly, when it comes to the series finale? Is there a chance that we’re going to be stuck waiting now until we get around to 2025 to see it end?

Well, the simplest answer we can give here is not necessarily, especially when you break down the schedule a little bit further. Let’s say that there are new episodes of Blue Bloods airing every week for the first month after it is back — and also that it takes Black Friday (November 29) off the air, as often happens. What this would mean is that there would be two more episodes still to go in December. The series finale date would be December 13, which feels about perfect since we don’t think that CBS would want to air it too much closer to Christmas.

Also, it makes more sense to wrap the show up here; otherwise, you are going to have some sort of long hiatus over the holidays and then have the final episode separate on its own little island in January.

Will this really be the end of the franchise?

That remains to be seen, but we know that there have been at least conversations about a spin-off happening at some point. Whether or not it actually does is largely going to be dependent on what happens when it comes to the rest of the season, and also whether producers have a good idea that CBS believes in.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

