House of the Dragon season 2 episode 5: Aegon mystery continues

There are obviously a handful of important subjects worthy of some discussion entering House of the Dragon season 2 episode 5. Yet, we find ourselves still focused on Aegon’s fate. How can we not? We is such an important character in this world and with that, we need to know whether or not he survived the events of Rook’s Rest!

For the past six days or so, our sentiment has very much been that the character somehow found a way to survive, largely due to the fact that it makes a lot more sense than the alternative. If he was fully dead in episode 4, why not just show that? The biggest piece of evidence the character is still out there is that HBO is clearly keeping everything hidden in both the promotional photos and promos for this upcoming episode.

Also, consider the following: If you were actually to kill off Aegon, wouldn’t you be removing from the equation one of the most interesting stories you have? There is something really compelling about the fact that the King lives while knowing his brother Aemond nearly killed him; basically, this could mean a complicated power-struggle bubbles behind the scenes. They could want each other gone and yet, they have bigger fish to fry. If you are Aegon, you need Aemond to help win the war — he has the biggest dragon!

(Of course, if you were to turn the tables here for a moment, you can easily argue that Aegon is not anywhere near as needed if you are Aemond. The latter has actually shown to be a far more capable ruler, at least when you think about everything from his intellect to his aptitude in battle. He may also be emotional, but we don’t see the same sort of aggressive brutality with him much of the time.)

What do you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2 episode 5?

