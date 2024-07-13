The Boys season 4 episode 7: Jessie T. Usher on A-Train arc

Through most of The Boys season 4, it does feel like A-Train has had one of the strongest stories of the entire cast. Also, we more than welcome that! This is a character who started off as a sure-fire villain but over time, he has realized the error of his ways. Heck, as of late he’s been a hero!

It may be rather simple, but one of the most moving scenes of the entire season has to be when A-Train brought Mother’s Milk to the hospital and saw the little boy smile at him. It was one of the first times he realized what a hero actually was, and not just a part of the larger Vought hamster wheel he’d been running along for so many years.

Speaking in a new interview with The Root, the fantastic Jessie T. Usher makes it clear just how important that was, and also how it is defining him mov

“When he does have his wake up call, his look back to his past I think will be too much for even him to bear. He, in looking at that kid [in episode six], he realized like, ‘oh my God, I’m not the hero that I would have thought that I would be when I was this kid’s age. ‘You know, ‘when I started the training to get to this place, I was that and now I’m this.’ It’s just a tough look back for him.”

This could be a great way for him to keep changing, but there is also another huge problem here: There is no guarantee that A-Train is even still around moving forward! He realizes that his life could be in danger, with the same being said for those he loves. Personally, we do think we’ll see him back at some point — even if he does die, it feels like it will be a heroic ending.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

