Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date hopes after renewal

Yesterday, we got what may very well go down as one of the most shocking reports of the entire year — a Presumed Innocent season 2 is coming to Apple TV+ down the road. Who in the world saw that coming? We’ll just go out on a limb here and say that we certainly didn’t, though it is worth noting that this will not be a continuation of Rusty’s case. The next season will will be a separate case and with that, it feels fair to imagine that there will be some new characters who turn up here as well.

So now that we’ve spelled all of that, let’s just go ahead and raise the next question: Will is the next batch of episodes actually going to premiere? Let’s just say some patience may need to be required here…

As exciting as it is that we do have another season of the show coming, we do think that it is necessary to note that a good bit of patience is going to be required to go from point A to point B. Not only is there a need for a brand-new story, but you also need to find a new cast. That is a lot of work that has to be done, and you almost need to treat this as a brand-new series in its own right.

Because of everything that we’ve spelled out here, it is somewhat reasonable to say that we may not be getting another season of the show at some point in the near future. We tend to think that we will get more potentially in 2026, since that would allow for all the boxes to be checked off.

Would we love more of the show sooner? Absolutely! We’d be silly not to! Yet, we do tend to think that a good bit of patience needs to be required here…

