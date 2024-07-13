Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, July 13, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Of course, we tend to think that there is almost always going to be a desire for more of the show.

As for whether or not we are going to get it tonight — well, let’s just go ahead and get that news out there. There is nothing more tonight, which of course means that the show is missing out on a lot of the topical headlines we’ve been seeing as of late. Would it be great to get them? Sure, but a certain amount of patience here is clearly required. The show is always off during the summers, and this is no exception.

So when are you going to be seeing the series back for more? Well, there is no formal premiere date yet, even if the network announced them for a number of other shows that you’ll be seeing starting in September. This should not be seen as any sort of major cause for concern, largely because SNL is not necessarily the sort of show that needs a significant amount of buildup. As long as you give people an indication a few weeks in advance, all will be fine. (Personally, we do expect it back at some point in late September or early October.)

If you have not heard yet for whatever reason, this is going to be the landmark 50th season of the show and by virtue of that, there is a lot to think about! This is a chance that you can bring back a lot of former cast members and also allow for opportunities to really pay homage to the show’s legacy. Hopefully NBC chooses to really take advantage of that and by virtue, deliver a version of the show that is really one for the ages.

