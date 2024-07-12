Platonic season 2 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that news on a Platonic season 2 premiere date is going to be revealed at some point this month? Is it realistic to hope for it?

The obvious first thing to do here is simply assure everyone that more of the series is coming, and there is no reason to be afraid on that! Apple TV+ renewed the show some time ago, and we do know that there are some things being done behind the scenes. We haven’t heard too much on filming as of yet, but it does feel like a lot of work is being done this year.

Just from the paragraph above, it may be reasonable to say that we are not going to be getting a whole lot of news when it comes to the series’ future this month … but you never quite know what’s going to happen! We could at least get some info on casting.

When it comes to a premiere date, we’d personally love it if there was something revealed closer to the end of the year but honestly, we’d be shocked if there is a whole lot shared before then. After all, there’s no real reason to the streaming service to do something crazy here like what they did with Severance, where the start date was announced six months in advance. We do think season 2 of Platonic will be back in 2025.

What will the story look like?

Honestly, probably not that different from season 1 given that the show has no plans to pair Will and Sylvia together romantically; instead, you’ll just have an opportunity to watch Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne’s characters partake in various hijinks, and we do think there is a chance for a lot of comedy that could come along with that.

What do you most want to see on Platonic season 2, no matter when it airs?

