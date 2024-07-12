Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a good chance that news on Twisted Metal season 2 is coming in the near future? Of course, we’d love it … but is it guaranteed?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say the following: It would actually be smart for producers to announce even more news on the series over the next couple of weeks! After all, Anthony Mackie is in the headlines right now thanks in part to the new Captain America movie … why not take advantage? The show already has in a way by announcing Anthony Carrigan will play Calypso, and there could be some other updates coming.

When it comes to news on Twisted Metal season 2 in July in general, let’s just go ahead and call it a mixed bag, shall we? The good news is that you are almost certain to get some more insight on filming, as production is slated to kick off in Toronto at some point this month. Meanwhile, there could be some other bits of casting news that could surface here as well. We’re sure that there are some other announcements on the way!

While there may not be too many story specifics yet about the next chapter, we do tend to think there will be a real effort to get even closer to the events of the games here. We’ve said this before, but we really do view the first season at this point as almost a prequel, one that really explains how John Doe got involved in a lot of this carnage in the first place. Season 2 has an opportunity now to lean even more into the spectacle, which we imagine will give us a lot of comedy and over-the-top moments throughout. At this point, how could we want anything further?

