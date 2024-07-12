The Golden Bachelorette: Will Bachelor Mansion return?

We know that from a visual standpoint, there was one thing missing from the premiere of The Bachelorette on Monday: The mansion! The famous abode did not appear and instead, all of Jenn Tran’s contestants met her at a separate location. Given that everyone was informed they would be heading to Australia at the end of the premiere, we actually wonder if anyone stayed there at all.

Now if you are wondering if this move away from Bachelor Mansion will be permanent, here’s a quick response: It’s not. There is no cause for concern here!

In a post on Instagram earlier this week, host Jesse Palmer shared an image from filming The Golden Bachelorette with Joan Vassos. What’s in the background? The mansion, of course! The show will be back in familiar territory, and we do think that this cements further that the lack of the classic house this season is due largely to scheduling above all else. In the grand scheme of things location doesn’t matter all that much … but we do know people love their traditions.

As for when we are going to have a chance to learn more about The Golden Bachelorette and its cast, we’re sure that some previews will come out before Jenn’s season is over … but nobody is going to be rushing any of that along! After all, we don’t think that anyone here is interested in stealing the thunder from the current lead, who is just kicking off her journey! She’s done a good job of navigating the craziness through one night and early ratings were solid; we just have to wait and see what happens from here, and a lot of our investment will depend on the quality of the men (which is often the case).

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

