The Acolyte season 2: Show EP on renewal possibility

We are a few days away at this point from seeing The Acolyte season 1 finale arrive at Disney+. With that, why not look ahead? Is this the right time to talk about a possible season 2?

Well, the first thing that we really should note here is that episode 8 a.k.a. the finale should at least answer a number of questions; however, it is not necessarily the end of this story! It is clear at this point that the producers are thinking of what else could be explored, especially with such a rich tapestry that looks at events far before many other series and movies in the Star Wars world. A lot of this will come down to viewership, and there are certainly questions there given how little info Disney+ tends to disclose publicly. (We don’t think any negative reviews for the show will have that much of a role in this — it is really all about the money.)

For those who are curious, showrunner Leslye Headland is not exactly privy to more information than we are on this subject. Just take a look at some of her recent comments on the subject to Nerdist:

I have no idea. Well, not that I have no idea. I would say there are conversations. And I don’t know when that will happen. I don’t know when that decision will be made.

We do not think that personally it is something that the streaming service will rush into, since they can spend the next few months looking at what viewership is in the long and short-term. Meanwhile, they have some other shows in the franchise to start getting excited for, whether it be the long-awaited second season of Andor (which has already filmed) as well as more Ahsoka down the line.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Acolyte, including what is ahead in the finale

Do you want to see The Acolyte season 2 happen over on Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







