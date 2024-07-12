Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, July 12, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We certainly do not blame anyone who wants more of the firefighter drama soon.

After all, just continue to think about all of the various questions we want answers to right now! You have to think long and hard about what’s going on when it comes to the questions left over at the end of season 2. You have, for example, whether or not Gabriela is going to be getting married. Meanwhile, you also have to wonder if Bode is going to be able to achieve some of his professional goals, as well. This is someone who wants to be a firefighter and yet, he recognizes that he may be facing an uphill battle in regards to that for a multitude of different reasons. His criminal record is a part of it for sure, but there could still be a path forward.

Unfortunately, you are not going to be seeing any of these stories play out tonight and instead, it feels like you’ll be left waiting for a good while longer. The plan instead seems to be for the third season to come out at some point this fall. There is no premiere date out there yet, but that should be revealed pretty soon.

To go along with this, we are also eagerly awaiting some further news on production. How can we not, especially when it is becoming all the more clear that we are gearing up for it to start? We hope there will be a few teasers shown off, but it is going to be tough for many to figure out what to disclose and what not to, given that there could be that ever-present fear of spoilers and giving too much away. After all, don’t you want viewers to be excited with what they check out?

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Fire Country now, including other information about potential premiere dates

What do you most want to see on Fire Country season 3 when the show does premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







