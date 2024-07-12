The Mole season 2 finale: Who won, and who is the Mole?

Season 2 of The Mole has now come and gone, why not go ahead and answer some big questions. Who was the Mole, and who won the game?

Well, let’s just start with the Mole question, as it was Sean who was doing the deception the entire time! He was absolutely a perfect person for the role given all of his experience in high-level law enforcement. Also, he really seemed to relish it based on the video we saw of all of his sabotage over the course of the season. He lied about a ton of stuff, and a lot of his attempts to mess up the game were relatively unnoticed.

However, there was one person who caught on to what he was doing relatively early on in Michael. He saw what Sean did at the gala mission switching out the photos, and clearly he answered enough questions in Sean’s direction to stick around. He eventually went all-in, and that is what made him the winner! He ended up defeating Muna by two questions at the final quiz and now, he can take home all of the money from the prize pot.

With all of this in mind, we’re sad that we’ve made it to the end of another fun season of mystery. We’ll be honest here — this was not the ending we saw coming. We will say that going into the final episodes, we thought that Ryan was the Mole and that Sean would end up being the winner. Clearly, we were wrong on that, but this is what makes the show so fun! It’s nice to be able to be completely in the dark about this sort of thing time and time again, and a lot of credit has to be given to the producers for finding a way to edit this as cleverly as they did.

