The Mole season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following the season 2 finale, is there a chance that The Mole season 3 happens at Netflix? Is there something to hope for here?

Well, there are a handful of different ideas to talk through here … but where should we start? Well, let’s begin by noting that the series has had a pretty tumultuous run over the past few decades. It started at ABC, where it was hosted by the great Anderson Cooper. Following that, you had the cheesy celebrity version, and then a revival that brought the show back to its classic form. There were cancellations and breaks aplenty in here but eventually, we did see the show make it to Netflix. Alex Wagner hosted the first season, whereas Ari Shapiro hosted the second.

The Netflix version has been spectacular through the first two seasons, though we actually think it would benefit even more from being spaced out and allowing viewers to have more time to discuss who is the Mole and who is not. The production values has been through the roof, but the show’s future is going to come down almost exclusively to viewership. Netflix can be pretty brutal with this sort of thing, but we also tend to know that reality shows are cheaper than scripted ones and this is a brand with some extensively popularity all over the world.

Now if there is a season 3, let’s just hope that it comes back in 2025. One of the things that has hurt the series in the past is that it has taken long breaks and by virtue of that, it is hard to establish any sort of consistency here. We just want this series to get the same exact sort of love that some of Netflix’s other reality shows do, whether it be Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, or The Circle. These shows have all gone on to last several years — why can’t this one as well?

Do you want to see The Mole season 3 happen over at Netflix?

